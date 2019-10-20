Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $76.94 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB) will report $76.94 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Eventbrite’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $76.34 million and the highest estimate coming in at $77.40 million. Eventbrite reported sales of $73.63 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Eventbrite will report full year sales of $316.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $314.50 million to $319.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $360.61 million, with estimates ranging from $345.00 million to $368.02 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Eventbrite.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $80.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.44 million. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 23.53% and a negative return on equity of 13.82%. The company’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis.

EB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Eventbrite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. SunTrust Banks set a $20.00 price target on shares of Eventbrite and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eventbrite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

Shares of NYSE EB opened at $17.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.82 and a 200 day moving average of $17.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Eventbrite has a one year low of $15.30 and a one year high of $33.87.

In other Eventbrite news, SVP Patrick David Poels sold 26,000 shares of Eventbrite stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total transaction of $460,460.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,889.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Samantha Harnett sold 7,361 shares of Eventbrite stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $132,571.61. 19.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EB. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Eventbrite by 2,510.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Eventbrite during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in Eventbrite by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in Eventbrite during the 2nd quarter worth $154,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Eventbrite by 2,165.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 9,593 shares during the last quarter. 52.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and event technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

