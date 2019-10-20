EUNO (EUNO) Market Capitalization Tops $206,295.00

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 20th. One EUNO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0073 or 0.00000092 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, EUNO has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. EUNO has a market capitalization of $206,295.00 and approximately $102.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EUNO Coin Profile

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 32,083,216 coins and its circulating supply is 28,108,509 coins. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

EUNO Coin Trading

EUNO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EUNO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

