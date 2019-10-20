Eterbase Coin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $506,478.00 (XBASE)

Eterbase Coin (CURRENCY:XBASE) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. During the last week, Eterbase Coin has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Eterbase Coin has a total market cap of $2.42 million and approximately $506,478.00 worth of Eterbase Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Eterbase Coin token can currently be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX, P2PB2B, Escodex and Coinlim.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00041946 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00007605 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $496.33 or 0.06096951 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000408 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000264 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00001037 BTC.

BitForex Token (BF) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000163 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00042145 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000053 BTC.

About Eterbase Coin

XBASE is a token. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2018. Eterbase Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 981,781,844 tokens. The official message board for Eterbase Coin is medium.com/@ETERBASE . Eterbase Coin’s official Twitter account is @ETERBASE . Eterbase Coin’s official website is www.eterbase.com

Buying and Selling Eterbase Coin

Eterbase Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, IDEX, P2PB2B, Coinlim, Escodex, DDEX, CoinTiger and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eterbase Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eterbase Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Eterbase Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

