Eryllium (ERY) Market Cap Tops $1,133.00

Eryllium (CURRENCY:ERY) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 20th. One Eryllium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. In the last week, Eryllium has traded down 19.7% against the US dollar. Eryllium has a total market cap of $1,133.00 and $54.00 worth of Eryllium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Eryllium alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68.76 or 0.00855194 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003684 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000970 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000154 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000961 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Eryllium Profile

Eryllium (ERY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 29th, 2016. Eryllium’s total supply is 18,111,856 coins and its circulating supply is 13,663,121 coins. Eryllium’s official message board is eryllium.net . The official website for Eryllium is eryllium.com . Eryllium’s official Twitter account is @eryllium and its Facebook page is accessible here

Eryllium Coin Trading

Eryllium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eryllium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eryllium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Eryllium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Eryllium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eryllium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.