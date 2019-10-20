Ero Copper Corp to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:ERO)

Ero Copper Corp (TSE:ERO) – Stock analysts at Cormark lowered their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Ero Copper in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 15th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now expects that the company will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.17. Cormark also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

ERO has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Ero Copper from C$22.50 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Ero Copper from C$28.50 to C$24.50 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. CIBC dropped their target price on Ero Copper from C$23.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Ero Copper from C$22.50 to C$21.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$20.00 target price on shares of Ero Copper in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$20.14.

TSE ERO opened at C$16.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$19.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$19.62. Ero Copper has a 1-year low of C$8.55 and a 1-year high of C$25.69.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$102.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$110.88 million.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver ores. Its principal property is the Vale do Curaçá Property located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil. The company also holds interests in the Boa Esperança Property located in the municipality of Tucumã, Pará State; and NX Gold Mine, which is located in the eastern portion of the State of Mato Grosso.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.