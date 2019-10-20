Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

ERIE has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded Erie Indemnity from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Erie Indemnity from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ ERIE traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $187.26. The stock had a trading volume of 138,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,988. Erie Indemnity has a one year low of $122.62 and a one year high of $270.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $196.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.77.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.04. Erie Indemnity had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 12.58%. The business had revenue of $647.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.43 million. On average, research analysts expect that Erie Indemnity will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Erie Indemnity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.34%.

In related news, Director J Ralph Borneman, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $4,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in Erie Indemnity during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Erie Indemnity during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Erie Indemnity by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Bogle Investment Management L P DE boosted its position in Erie Indemnity by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE now owns 42,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,828,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Erie Indemnity by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 10,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.73% of the company’s stock.

About Erie Indemnity

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, and policy issuance services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing, as well as provides administrative support, information technology, and customer services.

