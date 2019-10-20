Equity BancShares (EQBK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) will release its Q3 2019 earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 21st. Analysts expect Equity BancShares to post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Equity BancShares had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $37.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.38 million. On average, analysts expect Equity BancShares to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ EQBK opened at $26.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. Equity BancShares has a one year low of $22.75 and a one year high of $38.40. The firm has a market cap of $414.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.48.

Several research firms have recently commented on EQBK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Equity BancShares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Equity BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.33.

Equity BancShares Company Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction loans, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

