Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 8,602 shares.The stock last traded at $3.50 and had previously closed at $3.48.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.72.
Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.76 million for the quarter.
Epsilon Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:EPSN)
Epsilon Energy Ltd., oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of oil and gas reserves in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Gathering System, and Canada. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale comprising 5,750 net acres located in the southwest Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.
