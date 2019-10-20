Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 8,602 shares.The stock last traded at $3.50 and had previously closed at $3.48.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.72.

Get Epsilon Energy alerts:

Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.76 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Epsilon Energy stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. 32.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Epsilon Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:EPSN)

Epsilon Energy Ltd., oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of oil and gas reserves in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Gathering System, and Canada. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale comprising 5,750 net acres located in the southwest Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Read More: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Epsilon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epsilon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.