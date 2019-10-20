Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,448 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 526,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,448 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.49% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $71,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,751,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,406,000 after acquiring an additional 188,208 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,486,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,742,000 after acquiring an additional 25,493 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,227,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,152,000 after acquiring an additional 13,423 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 654,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,152,000 after acquiring an additional 23,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 642,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,571,000 after acquiring an additional 33,127 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VV opened at $136.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.14. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $107.34 and a 1-year high of $138.97.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

