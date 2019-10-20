Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 319,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,527 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $49,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VDC. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,224,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,408,000 after purchasing an additional 403,636 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 30.7% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,163,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,111,000 after purchasing an additional 273,120 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 542,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,628,000 after purchasing an additional 19,018 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 364,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,288,000 after purchasing an additional 13,870 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 329,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,042,000 after purchasing an additional 8,043 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $154.53 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $124.93 and a 52 week high of $157.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $155.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.91.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $1.0907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 2.4%.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

