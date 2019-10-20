Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 45,868 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,384,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,868 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $67,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BCE during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 155.3% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 72.9% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BCE during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Putnam FL Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of BCE during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BCE opened at $48.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. BCE Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.75 and a 12-month high of $49.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.26 and its 200 day moving average is $46.21.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. BCE had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. BCE’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.601 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 88.19%.

BCE has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on BCE from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BCE from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Desjardins cut BCE to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised BCE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.33.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

