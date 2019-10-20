Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Total SA (NYSE:TOT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,029,904 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,547 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Total were worth $53,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TOT. Equity Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Total in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,744,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Total by 259.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 572,533 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $31,942,000 after purchasing an additional 413,288 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Total in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,670,000. Randolph Co Inc purchased a new stake in Total in the second quarter valued at approximately $19,221,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Total by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,174,636 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $902,382,000 after purchasing an additional 343,826 shares during the period. 5.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Total alerts:

Total stock opened at $51.47 on Friday. Total SA has a twelve month low of $47.70 and a twelve month high of $61.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.69.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $51.24 billion for the quarter. Total had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 5.23%. Sell-side analysts predict that Total SA will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Total in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Wolfe Research set a $90.00 price objective on Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Citigroup lowered Total from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Total from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

About Total

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Total SA (NYSE:TOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.