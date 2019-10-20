Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $59.90 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 690,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,439 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 2.90% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $59,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chemical Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 82.5% in the second quarter. Chemical Bank now owns 8,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 238.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 94,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,164,000 after purchasing an additional 66,301 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 610.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VOX opened at $88.24 on Friday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12 month low of $69.48 and a 12 month high of $91.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.68 and its 200-day moving average is $87.27.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.244 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

