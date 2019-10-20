Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Holdings Lowered by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 63.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,414 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 5,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 15,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 8,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP A. Christopher Bakken III sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $729,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,824. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Leo P. Denault sold 24,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $2,663,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,156 shares of company stock worth $6,188,830. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on ETR. UBS Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Entergy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $109.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $116.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.89.

Entergy stock opened at $118.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.71. The company has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.02 and a fifty-two week high of $119.17.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

