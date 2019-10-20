Enel Americas (NYSE:ENI) Earns Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Enel Americas (NYSE:ENI) in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $17.00 target price on the stock.
Enel Americas has a 52-week low of $10.33 and a 52-week high of $18.72.
About Enel Americas
Featured Article: Diversification Important in Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Enel Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.