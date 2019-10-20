Enel Americas (NYSE:ENI) Earns Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Enel Americas (NYSE:ENI) in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Enel Americas has a 52-week low of $10.33 and a 52-week high of $18.72.

About Enel Americas

Enel Americas SA, formerly Enersis Americas SA, through its subsidiaries and jointly controlled entities, is engaged in the electricity generation, transmission and distribution businesses in Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Peru and Argentina. The Company operates through two segments: Generation and Transmission, and Distribution.

