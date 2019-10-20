Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Sells 125 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $25,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 59.2% during the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Lucia Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth $29,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 250.0% during the second quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 51.4% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Procter & Gamble from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $117.00 price target on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.44.

In other news, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 2,680 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total value of $321,412.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,901 shares in the company, valued at $10,182,176.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,259 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.36, for a total value of $151,533.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,140,673.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 451,354 shares of company stock valued at $53,518,874 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG opened at $117.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.22. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1 year low of $84.86 and a 1 year high of $125.36. The company has a market capitalization of $291.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a $0.7459 dividend. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

