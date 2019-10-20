Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF) by 36.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 941,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,195,000 after buying an additional 205,421 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 713,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,553,000 after buying an additional 183,886 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 152,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after buying an additional 4,969 shares during the last quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the 2nd quarter worth $1,301,000.

TBF stock opened at $19.20 on Friday. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury has a 1 year low of $18.14 and a 1 year high of $24.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.28.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.0921 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury Profile

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

