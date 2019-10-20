Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.07% of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 12.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the second quarter worth $202,000. Bank Hapoalim BM bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the second quarter worth $208,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 13.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IAK opened at $70.08 on Friday. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a 52 week low of $54.11 and a 52 week high of $72.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.74 and its 200 day moving average is $69.60.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.3537 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

