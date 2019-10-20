Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Position in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) by 68.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,032 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barings LLC grew its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 159.7% in the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 482,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,274,000 after purchasing an additional 296,867 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 90.5% during the second quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 409,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,055,000 after buying an additional 194,647 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 30.1% during the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 175,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,851,000 after buying an additional 40,666 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 26.3% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 122,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,389,000 after buying an additional 25,484 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Europe ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $4,440,000.

IEV opened at $44.16 on Friday. iShares Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $37.75 and a 52-week high of $45.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.42.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

