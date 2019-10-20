Endor Protocol Price Down 10.3% Over Last Week (EDR)

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 20th. One Endor Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, Coinall and Hotbit. Endor Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.81 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Endor Protocol has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Endor Protocol

Endor Protocol (CRYPTO:EDR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2017. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,212,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 779,310,543 tokens. Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . Endor Protocol’s official website is www.endor.com . The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Endor Protocol Token Trading

Endor Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinBene, Hotbit, Kucoin, DEx.top, Bittrex, BitForex, Bilaxy, Coinsuper, Upbit and Coinall. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Endor Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Endor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

