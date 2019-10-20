Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by First Midwest Bank Trust Division

First Midwest Bank Trust Division trimmed its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,120 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 625,148 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $22,555,000 after purchasing an additional 69,399 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Enbridge by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 25,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 10,170 shares during the period. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,372,000. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $784,000. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. increased its position in Enbridge by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 1,855,043 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $67,146,000 after acquiring an additional 116,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

ENB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays cut Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America cut Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Enbridge from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.96.

Shares of ENB stock opened at $36.11 on Friday. Enbridge Inc has a 1 year low of $28.82 and a 1 year high of $38.04. The stock has a market cap of $72.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.95 and its 200-day moving average is $35.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $9.92 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.251 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.80%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

