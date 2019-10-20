Empire Resorts (NASDAQ:NYNY) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Empire Resorts (NASDAQ:NYNY) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Empire Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NASDAQ NYNY opened at $9.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Empire Resorts has a 52 week low of $6.31 and a 52 week high of $16.96.

Empire Resorts (NASDAQ:NYNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $60.07 million for the quarter. Empire Resorts had a negative net margin of 65.05% and a negative return on equity of 77.24%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Empire Resorts stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Empire Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:NYNY) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,467 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.82% of Empire Resorts worth $2,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.24% of the company’s stock.

About Empire Resorts

Empire Resorts, Inc engages in hospitality and gaming businesses in New York. The company owns and operates Monticello Casino and Raceway, a video gaming machine (VGM) and harness horseracing facility in Monticello that operates 1,110 VGMs, including 1,090 video lottery terminals and 20 electronic table game positions; Resorts World Catskills, a casino resort located in Sullivan County, New York; The Alder, a 101-room modern lifestyle hotel; and Amenities, a Casino with 332 guest rooms and suites.

