Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Bought by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 51.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 31,811 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $6,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. H2O AM LLP lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 58.2% during the second quarter. H2O AM LLP now owns 348,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,874,000 after purchasing an additional 128,428 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.5% in the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 114,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,647,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 4.3% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 127,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,480,000 after acquiring an additional 5,283 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 14.3% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 215,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,375,000 after acquiring an additional 27,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.0% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 909,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,682,000 after acquiring an additional 9,115 shares in the last quarter. 70.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

EMR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stephens set a $71.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.21.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $68.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.37. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $55.38 and a 52 week high of $73.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.02.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.