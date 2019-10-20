Emerald Expositions Events Inc (NYSE:EEX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Brokerages expect Emerald Expositions Events Inc (NYSE:EEX) to report earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Emerald Expositions Events’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.15. Emerald Expositions Events reported earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Emerald Expositions Events will report full year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.94. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Emerald Expositions Events.

Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $103.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.70 million. Emerald Expositions Events had a negative net margin of 7.79% and a positive return on equity of 12.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Emerald Expositions Events from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Emerald Expositions Events from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup raised shares of Emerald Expositions Events from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emerald Expositions Events from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Emerald Expositions Events from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.97.

Shares of NYSE:EEX traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.68. 64,334 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,439. The stock has a market capitalization of $706.86 million, a PE ratio of 7.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Emerald Expositions Events has a one year low of $9.12 and a one year high of $15.32.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Emerald Expositions Events by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,000,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,308,000 after acquiring an additional 250,591 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Emerald Expositions Events by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 15,589 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Emerald Expositions Events by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Emerald Expositions Events by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerald Expositions Events by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 71,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

Emerald Expositions Events Company Profile

Emerald Expositions Events, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including gift, home, and general merchandise; sports; design and construction; technology; jewelry; and others, such as photography, food, healthcare, industrials, and military.

