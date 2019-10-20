Elrond (ERD) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.17 Million

Elrond (CURRENCY:ERD) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. During the last seven days, Elrond has traded 9% lower against the US dollar. One Elrond token can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, Dcoin, Binance and Binance DEX. Elrond has a market capitalization of $10.23 million and approximately $2.17 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003590 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012176 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00223431 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $95.23 or 0.01155964 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000770 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00029341 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00089033 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Elrond Profile

Elrond was first traded on March 16th, 2019. Elrond’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,933,256,184 tokens. The official website for Elrond is elrond.com . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork

Elrond Token Trading

Elrond can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Dcoin, Binance DEX, Bilaxy and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

