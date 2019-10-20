Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $58.00 target price on Eldorado Resorts and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Eldorado Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Eldorado Resorts from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research raised Eldorado Resorts from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $46.12 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Eldorado Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.90.
Shares of ERI stock opened at $43.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.35. Eldorado Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $31.86 and a fifty-two week high of $54.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67.
In related news, Director James B. Hawkins purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.70 per share, for a total transaction of $71,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,467,390.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James B. Hawkins purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.35 per share, with a total value of $242,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,137 shares in the company, valued at $4,807,177.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in Eldorado Resorts by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.
About Eldorado Resorts
Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.
