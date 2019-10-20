Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $58.00 target price on Eldorado Resorts and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Eldorado Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Eldorado Resorts from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research raised Eldorado Resorts from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $46.12 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Eldorado Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.90.

Shares of ERI stock opened at $43.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.35. Eldorado Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $31.86 and a fifty-two week high of $54.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67.

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.25). Eldorado Resorts had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $637.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eldorado Resorts will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James B. Hawkins purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.70 per share, for a total transaction of $71,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,467,390.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James B. Hawkins purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.35 per share, with a total value of $242,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,137 shares in the company, valued at $4,807,177.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in Eldorado Resorts by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

