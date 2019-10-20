El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $110.36 Million

Analysts expect El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO) to post sales of $110.36 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for El Pollo LoCo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $108.22 million to $113.10 million. El Pollo LoCo reported sales of $112.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that El Pollo LoCo will report full-year sales of $437.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $433.30 million to $444.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $448.40 million, with estimates ranging from $443.48 million to $455.07 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover El Pollo LoCo.

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. El Pollo LoCo had a positive return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The business had revenue of $113.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LOCO. BidaskClub upgraded El Pollo LoCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded El Pollo LoCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded El Pollo LoCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in El Pollo LoCo during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in El Pollo LoCo by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 11,566 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in El Pollo LoCo by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,586 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in El Pollo LoCo by 112.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,834 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 8,388 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in El Pollo LoCo during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LOCO traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.88. The stock had a trading volume of 183,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,071. The stock has a market cap of $435.79 million, a PE ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.37. El Pollo LoCo has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $18.47.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company offers citrus-marinated, flame-grilled chicken, and handcrafted entrée products, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as under 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

