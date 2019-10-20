Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. decreased its position in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,460 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $6,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% in the second quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 9,178 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.8% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 11.1% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% in the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 18,756 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 16.0% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 369 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on EW. Citigroup set a $159.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $232.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.06.

NYSE:EW traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $227.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,223,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,341. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.64. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 12-month low of $136.44 and a 12-month high of $230.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $47.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.84.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.05. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 18.29%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Huimin Wang sold 4,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.18, for a total value of $1,037,787.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,234,895.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.74, for a total value of $1,693,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,754,987.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 154,670 shares of company stock valued at $33,420,945. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

