Edge (DADI) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6,826.00

Edge (CURRENCY:DADI) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. One Edge token can currently be bought for about $0.0590 or 0.00000731 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, Gate.io, KuCoin and Ethfinex. Edge has a market capitalization of $4.23 million and approximately $6,826.00 worth of Edge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Edge has traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00042045 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007578 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $491.07 or 0.06089122 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000415 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000261 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00001048 BTC.

BitForex Token (BF) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000163 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00042326 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000054 BTC.

About Edge

Edge (CRYPTO:DADI) is a token. It was first traded on February 16th, 2018. Edge’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,669,585 tokens. The Reddit community for Edge is /r/edgenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Edge’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Edge is medium.com/dadi . Edge’s official website is edge.network/en

Buying and Selling Edge

Edge can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, KuCoin, HitBTC, Ethfinex, FCoin and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Edge using one of the exchanges listed above.

