Eden Price Reaches $0.0022 on Major Exchanges (EDN)

Eden (CURRENCY:EDN) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. Over the last seven days, Eden has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Eden token can now be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy, BitForex, Hotbit and IDEX. Eden has a total market capitalization of $1.30 million and $3.19 million worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003542 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012161 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00219949 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.28 or 0.01165447 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000765 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00030202 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00088254 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Eden

Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio . The official message board for Eden is edenchain.io/get-started/blog . Eden’s official website is edenchain.io . The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio

Eden Token Trading

Eden can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit, Bilaxy and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Eden using one of the exchanges listed above.

