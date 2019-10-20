Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Stock Position Raised by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ECL. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 75.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ECL opened at $193.82 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.77 and a 52 week high of $209.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $55.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $197.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.40.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.05%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ECL shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $181.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $198.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Nomura upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.14.

In other news, EVP Alex N. Blanco sold 51,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.07, for a total value of $10,437,798.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,425 shares in the company, valued at $12,067,434.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Catelan Leanne acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.16 per share, with a total value of $58,000.00. Insiders sold 66,358 shares of company stock valued at $13,423,309 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

