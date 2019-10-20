eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Receives “Hold” Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus in a report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $42.00 target price on the e-commerce company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.19% from the stock’s current price.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $48.00 target price on eBay and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Aegis restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up previously from $43.00) on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on eBay from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on eBay to $47.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on eBay from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.26.

NASDAQ EBAY traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $38.82. The stock had a trading volume of 5,028,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,166,054. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. eBay has a 1 year low of $26.01 and a 1 year high of $42.00. The company has a market capitalization of $32.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.38.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The e-commerce company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.19. eBay had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 22.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that eBay will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 6,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $255,475.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,010,645. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew J. Murphy acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.79 per share, with a total value of $232,740.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 232,942 shares of company stock valued at $9,663,057 in the last three months. 6.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 1,128.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,368,581 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $449,059,000 after purchasing an additional 10,443,045 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 247.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,685,728 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $461,586,000 after purchasing an additional 8,322,388 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of eBay by 835.3% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,371,109 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $93,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117,595 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of eBay by 3,187.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,771,690 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $69,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindsell Train Ltd lifted its position in shares of eBay by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 10,174,900 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $401,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,000 shares during the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

