East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Price Target Cut to $51.00

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $55.00 to $51.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.49% from the company’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.91 EPS.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine raised East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James lowered East West Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.86.
East West Bancorp stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.30. 2,309,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,069,276. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.58. East West Bancorp has a 52 week low of $37.69 and a 52 week high of $56.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
In other East West Bancorp news, EVP Catherine Zhou purchased 2,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.82 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,027.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andy Yen purchased 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.92 per share, with a total value of $50,596.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,173,643.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 38,052 shares of company stock valued at $1,478,330 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advantage Investment Management LLC lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 3.2% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 0.3% in the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 104,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 19.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 14.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.
About East West Bancorp
East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.
