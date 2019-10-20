East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Price Target Cut to $51.00

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $55.00 to $51.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.49% from the company’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.91 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine raised East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James lowered East West Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.86.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

East West Bancorp stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.30. 2,309,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,069,276. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.58. East West Bancorp has a 52 week low of $37.69 and a 52 week high of $56.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $421.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.32 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 31.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other East West Bancorp news, EVP Catherine Zhou purchased 2,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.82 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,027.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andy Yen purchased 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.92 per share, with a total value of $50,596.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,173,643.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 38,052 shares of company stock valued at $1,478,330 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advantage Investment Management LLC lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 3.2% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 0.3% in the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 104,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 19.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 14.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.