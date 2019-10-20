DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Earns Neutral Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their neutral rating on shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DTE. ValuEngine downgraded shares of DTE Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of DTE Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Barclays reissued a hold rating and issued a $131.00 price target on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of DTE Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $131.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. DTE Energy has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $130.42.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE stock opened at $127.34 on Thursday. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $107.22 and a 1 year high of $134.37. The company has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.57 and a 200 day moving average of $128.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.10). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DTE Energy news, COO Mark W. Stiers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $1,310,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,241,541. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.02, for a total transaction of $1,472,230.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 80,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,293,576.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 85.3% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Featured Article: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.