Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$14.25 at National Bank Financial

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) had its target price upped by National Bank Financial from C$13.50 to C$14.25 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on DIR.UN. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$12.25 to C$13.25 and gave the company an average rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$12.75 to C$13.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$13.21.

DIR.UN stock opened at C$13.41 on Wednesday. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 12 month low of C$9.32 and a 12 month high of C$13.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.99 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion and a PE ratio of 9.34.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

