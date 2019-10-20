Drax Group (LON:DRX) Given “Equal weight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Drax Group (LON:DRX) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Drax Group to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 325 ($4.25) to GBX 295 ($3.85) in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a top pick rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.49) target price on shares of Drax Group in a report on Friday, October 4th. Citigroup upgraded Drax Group to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 312 ($4.08) to GBX 304 ($3.97) in a report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price (down previously from GBX 400 ($5.23)) on shares of Drax Group in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Drax Group from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 341.13 ($4.46).

Get Drax Group alerts:

DRX stock opened at GBX 304 ($3.97) on Wednesday. Drax Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 247.80 ($3.24) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 432.40 ($5.65). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 281.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 303.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.30, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.43.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a dividend of GBX 6.40 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.16%. Drax Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.14%.

In related news, insider Andy Skelton purchased 16,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 298 ($3.89) per share, for a total transaction of £48,425 ($63,275.84).

About Drax Group

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Power Generation, Pellet Production, and B2B Energy Supply. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the grid from a portfolio of biomass, hydro, gas, and coal technologies.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Drax Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drax Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.