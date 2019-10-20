Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA (ETR:DRW3) PT Set at €49.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €49.00 ($56.98) target price on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA (ETR:DRW3) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on DRW3. Deutsche Bank set a €46.00 ($53.49) target price on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Independent Research set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €45.57 ($52.99).

Shares of ETR DRW3 opened at €53.95 ($62.73) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $410.02 million and a PE ratio of 24.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52. Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA has a 52-week low of €38.32 ($44.56) and a 52-week high of €57.85 ($67.27). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €45.01 and a 200 day moving average price of €47.98.

Drägerwerk AG & Co KGaA develops equipment and solutions in the fields of medical and safety technology in Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

