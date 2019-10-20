Dover (NYSE:DOV) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Dover (NYSE:DOV) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.69-4.72 for the period.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Dover from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Dover to $97.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $101.74.

Get Dover alerts:

DOV stock opened at $102.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Dover has a one year low of $65.83 and a one year high of $104.44. The stock has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.95.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. Dover had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 30.05%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Dover will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP William Spurgeon sold 20,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total value of $1,973,222.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,232.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brad M. Cerepak sold 9,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.93, for a total transaction of $901,843.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,383 shares of company stock valued at $4,385,834 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.