Dover (NYSE:DOV) PT Raised to $116.00

Dover (NYSE:DOV) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $112.00 to $116.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.48% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on DOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Dover from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Dover from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Dover to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Dover from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.74.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover stock opened at $102.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.79 and a 200 day moving average of $95.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.47. Dover has a 12-month low of $65.83 and a 12-month high of $104.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Dover had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 30.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Dover will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Brad M. Cerepak sold 9,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.93, for a total transaction of $901,843.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jay L. Kloosterboer sold 15,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $1,510,768.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,393,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,383 shares of company stock valued at $4,385,834 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of Dover by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dover during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. bought a new position in shares of Dover during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in shares of Dover by 199.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 74,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,437,000 after acquiring an additional 49,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.