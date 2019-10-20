Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.95

Dorel Industries Inc (TSE:DII.B)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.95 and traded as high as $4.94. Dorel Industries shares last traded at $4.90, with a volume of 44,870 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities cut shares of Dorel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$13.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Dorel Industries from C$11.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd.

Get Dorel Industries alerts:

The company has a market cap of $142.97 million and a P/E ratio of -0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$7.61 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.21.

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, children's furniture, step stool, hand truck, ladder, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture and futon products.

Read More: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Dorel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.