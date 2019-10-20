Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.95

Dorel Industries Inc (TSE:DII.B)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.95 and traded as high as $4.94. Dorel Industries shares last traded at $4.90, with a volume of 44,870 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities cut shares of Dorel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$13.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Dorel Industries from C$11.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd.

The company has a market cap of $142.97 million and a P/E ratio of -0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$7.61 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.21.

Dorel Industries Company Profile (TSE:DII.B)

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, children's furniture, step stool, hand truck, ladder, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture and futon products.

