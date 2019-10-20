DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Sells 150 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co cut its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1,715.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,593,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,664,000 after buying an additional 9,065,487 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,295,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,148,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100,309 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 433.3% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,634,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953,331 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in AbbVie by 81.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,176,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 83.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,538,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,486 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

In other AbbVie news, Director Roxanne S. Austin acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.35 per share, for a total transaction of $663,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,121,263.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.28 per share, for a total transaction of $2,018,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,097,334.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 183,077 shares of company stock worth $10,705,751 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen set a $90.00 target price on AbbVie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Leerink Swann upgraded AbbVie to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.97.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $76.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.69. AbbVie Inc has a 52 week low of $62.66 and a 52 week high of $94.98. The company has a market capitalization of $111.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.99.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.05. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 182.70% and a net margin of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.4%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 54.11%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

