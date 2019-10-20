DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Has $868,000 Stock Position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co decreased its stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,567 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Bank boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Landmark Bank now owns 56,348 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,141,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 0.9% during the second quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 21,268 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 8.3% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 2,596 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 8.3% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 2,648 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 3.7% during the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $60.36 on Friday. TJX Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $41.49 and a 52 week high of $60.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.15 and its 200-day moving average is $54.13. The company has a market capitalization of $73.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 57.64%. The company had revenue of $9.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America set a $65.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Cowen set a $62.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, MKM Partners set a $62.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.89.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

