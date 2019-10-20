DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Has $6.35 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,426 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,326 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises 1.9% of DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at $5,600,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 87.1% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 53,601 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 24,948 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at $5,214,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.3% in the third quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 18,996 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 39.1% in the second quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 555,338 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,394,000 after purchasing an additional 156,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $46.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.96. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.25 and a 52-week high of $58.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $13.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $54.00 target price on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Cowen cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Nomura upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.96.

In other news, SVP Irving Tan sold 22,896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.42, for a total transaction of $1,131,520.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 154,819 shares in the company, valued at $7,651,154.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total value of $26,164.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 193,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,359,179 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

