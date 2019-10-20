DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Decreases Stock Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co trimmed its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Kellogg by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,074,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,575,000 after purchasing an additional 172,959 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $663,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 9,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

K has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kellogg from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated an “average” rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.22.

Kellogg stock opened at $61.94 on Friday. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $51.34 and a fifty-two week high of $72.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.07. The company has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.53.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. Kellogg had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 41.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.66%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total value of $6,231,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 600,000 shares of company stock valued at $37,037,000 in the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

