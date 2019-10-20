DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Buys 28,100 Shares of Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its stake in shares of Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,252,650 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,100 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Baytex Energy were worth $3,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Baytex Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baytex Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baytex Energy by 212.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 105,254 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 71,578 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Baytex Energy by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 115,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baytex Energy by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 128,575 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 58,435 shares during the last quarter. 20.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BTE opened at $1.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Baytex Energy Corp has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $2.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.59. The company has a market cap of $675.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 2.56.

Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Baytex Energy had a negative net margin of 6.62% and a positive return on equity of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $360.35 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Baytex Energy Corp will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

BTE has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from $3.00 to $2.50 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Baytex Energy in a report on Monday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baytex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Baytex Energy in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Baytex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.44.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

Featured Article: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE).

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.