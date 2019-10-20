Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Sets New 52-Week High at $164.97

Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $164.97 and last traded at $164.22, with a volume of 39751 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $162.87.

DG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of Dollar General to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $153.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Dollar General from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.95.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $159.08 and its 200-day moving average is $137.97. The stock has a market cap of $41.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.44%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in Dollar General by 436.9% during the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 19,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 15,909 shares in the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 175,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,694,000 after purchasing an additional 14,042 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Dollar General by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 296,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,510,000 after purchasing an additional 42,804 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Dollar General by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 273,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,032,000 after purchasing an additional 26,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 52,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,082,000 after purchasing an additional 14,576 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General Company Profile (NYSE:DG)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

