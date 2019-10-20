DogeCash Trading Down 0.7% Over Last 7 Days (DOGEC)

DogeCash (CURRENCY:DOGEC) traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 20th. One DogeCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0244 or 0.00000297 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and STEX. Over the last week, DogeCash has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. DogeCash has a market cap of $88,366.00 and $20.00 worth of DogeCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.52 or 0.00662597 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00027341 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003977 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002900 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000626 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000096 BTC.

About DogeCash

DogeCash (CRYPTO:DOGEC) is a coin. DogeCash’s total supply is 4,295,299 coins and its circulating supply is 3,614,880 coins. The official message board for DogeCash is steemit.com/@dogecash . DogeCash’s official Twitter account is @dogecashcoin . DogeCash’s official website is dogec.io

DogeCash Coin Trading

DogeCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DogeCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DogeCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DogeCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

