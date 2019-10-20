DNB Asset Management AS Increases Position in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,791 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 7,605 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Masco were worth $2,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MAS. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 4,714.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,520,776 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $177,395,000 after buying an additional 4,426,871 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 3,506.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,530,529 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $177,778,000 after buying an additional 4,404,891 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Masco by 119.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,858,957 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641,856 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Masco by 91.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,095,234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Masco by 23.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,484,080 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $175,955,000 after purchasing an additional 851,759 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $45.00 price target on shares of Masco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Masco from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Raymond James set a $50.00 price target on shares of Masco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Masco from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.40.

In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 85,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total value of $3,494,136.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 318,403 shares in the company, valued at $13,016,314.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Masco stock opened at $43.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.61. The company has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.42. Masco Corp has a fifty-two week low of $27.03 and a fifty-two week high of $44.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Masco had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 792.80%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Masco Corp will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 21.60%.

Masco declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 17th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 16.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

