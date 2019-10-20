DNB Asset Management AS Has $2.58 Million Holdings in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in O. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income by 437.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,960,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,096,000 after buying an additional 4,036,826 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Realty Income by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,385,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,475,100,000 after buying an additional 2,012,975 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income by 151.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 812,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,760,000 after buying an additional 488,931 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Realty Income by 26.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,199,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,703,000 after buying an additional 459,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Realty Income by 5.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,466,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $377,055,000 after purchasing an additional 268,914 shares during the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Realty Income alerts:

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $600,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,757 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,103.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul M. Meurer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $753,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,295,154.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Realty Income stock opened at $79.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $25.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.06. Realty Income Corp has a 12 month low of $57.50 and a 12 month high of $79.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.05.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 27.86%. The company had revenue of $365.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Realty Income Corp will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a nov 19 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.227 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.27%.

Several equities analysts have commented on O shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Realty Income from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Realty Income from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.10.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

Further Reading: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.