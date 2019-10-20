DNB Asset Management AS Has $2.10 Million Stock Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,430 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $2,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Motco bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 451.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMN stock opened at $73.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.04 and a 200-day moving average of $73.62. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $61.22 and a one year high of $86.18.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 30.24%.

EMN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Nomura dropped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Eastman Chemical in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup set a $78.00 price objective on Eastman Chemical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective (down from $83.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastman Chemical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.33.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

